Microsqirt fox won't rev up

Hey everyone I finally finished up the wiring for the micro squirt in my 91 lx and got it running. It idles smooth and will rev up to about 4 grand before if falls on its face and bogs out. I haven't had a chance to calibrate the tps sensor yet because my serial adapter hasn't gotten to the house yet.



Will a non calibrated tps cause this sort of problem? If not does anyone have any ideas?



I would appreciate any help yall can give. Thanks in advance.