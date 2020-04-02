Microsqirt fox won't rev up

G

Grisortor

Member
Oct 11, 2019
8
1
13
23
Utah
Hey everyone I finally finished up the wiring for the micro squirt in my 91 lx and got it running. It idles smooth and will rev up to about 4 grand before if falls on its face and bogs out. I haven't had a chance to calibrate the tps sensor yet because my serial adapter hasn't gotten to the house yet.

Will a non calibrated tps cause this sort of problem? If not does anyone have any ideas?

I would appreciate any help yall can give. Thanks in advance.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Jtoepper93 Turbo fox microsquirt help Digital Self-tuning Forum 16
W Fox Body Autocross Project 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 35
8 Engine Turbo fox build hot start issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Mantoga320 Replaced my Fox steering rack, not happy 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
M Doing Bead Blasting on Fox Aluminum Parts 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
Similar threads
Turbo fox microsquirt help
Fox Body Autocross Project
Engine Turbo fox build hot start issue
Replaced my Fox steering rack, not happy
Doing Bead Blasting on Fox Aluminum Parts
Top Bottom