microsquirt commanding 21 degree timming?

Ok I had my car set at 14 deg. timming with spout out with my a9l.I had a cel light so I bout a microsquirt.I set my timming at 20 fixed and 14 on my offset right from the getgo.Car turned on fine.I did match the timming from underhood spout in to trigger wizard on microsquirt and my car revs good afr at 12 low 13s but its popping a little.Not sure if its cuz Im running rich and spark not burning all the fuel so maybe thats why it pops or maybe I was thinking engine is too advanced at 20?I am new to this microsquirt.I only bought it cuz my a9l had check engine light and it was running afr at 20!So why is my microsquirt commanding 20 timming?Is it becuse I set it up that way intially?I cant get the microsquirt to lower the timming.Is it cuz Im running it at speed density?Doers that make a differce or should I just try and get both underhood and wizard timming the same the way I do and just adjust fuel to get the popping to go away?I noticed it did it when I was driving fast and let off the gas.I dont think its a vaccum leak cuz it just started this when I set timming that high.Couldit be that im off a degree of timming somwhere?If the numbers at balancer and wizard are slightly differnt can this cause the popping/backfireing or sounds like timming out of wack.