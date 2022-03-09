MicroSquirt-Engine starts, impossible to maintain idle

Ok guys, I'm stumped and it might probably be a stupid error on my part but... long story short: tried to redo the timing on my MicroSquirt equipped 302 after changing the head gaskets and removing my EGR.
I've set my engine to TDC, stabbed in the distributor, made sure that the pointer was set to the #1 spark plug cable and set my timing in TS to Fixed 20°, exactly like the first time I did it 1 year ago.
The engine cranks and idles for 10 seconds but then it dies, so I've turned the dizzy clockwise and tried that multiple times... until it hits the fuel rail on the driver side
I tried multiple fixed timing in TS (10, 15, 20...), tried using the Trigger Wizard per the recommendations but as soon as I update the value in TW, the engine dies.
I'm lost... should I restab the dizzy at another angle to give me more "room" to turn it and try to get as close as possible to the 20° (and use the TW) or is there something else that I should look into?
The Spark Output is set to Going Low, I've reset my TPS, the Cranking RPM was set to 500 (I'm going to try 350), the Idle Control Algorithm is set to Open-loop, the Required Fuel has not changed since 1 year (24 lbs injectors, standard 302).
Don't know, I might be missing something, I've enclosed my MSQ (nearly the same one I've sent you @a91what )
Thanks for all the help you can give me mates!
