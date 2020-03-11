Hey dudes I bought a microsquirt with a jumper harness recently hoping to get my new to me fox running and to buy some wiggle room to build some power as paychecks allow. Long story short the previous owner did a number on the old harness (cut sensor grounds, wires twisted together, the whole 9) so I decided to pick up a microsquirt specific harness and make my own.



Has anyone around here done anything similar in the past? I would really appreciate any sort of information yall have to give.



As far as specific questions go, on the jumper harness that came with the ms unit there is a 330 resistor jumped from pin 57 to pin 36 on the 60 pin that plugs into the old harness. Why is that there and should I replicate it on my home built harness?