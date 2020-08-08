Microsquirt idle after clutch engagement

Hello all,

I'm new to the whole tuning game but have gotten my Foxbody up to about 70% or so ready and i keep having issues with a small but annoying gremlin I have found in this tune. I cannot figure out why when I let go of the throttle and coast in gear down to about 1500 RPM (From 3000RPM) and engage the clutch it will drop to 400 RPM and stumble around. This doesn't seem to happen when I come off the throttle and then immediately press the clutch. If this is done then the engine will fall but catch itself almost right at 1000 RPM. Does anybody have any pointers on this issue? If so I'm open for input on this seeing that I'm pretty new and probably messed something up. I'm going to link my tune and log file for you with a time stamp.
 

Attachments

