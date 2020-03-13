Microsquirt issue. Car won't start with SPOUT in

I'm not well versed with microsquirt or the pnp harness. I run mspnp2. Make sure all the wiring pins are going where they are supposed to. Im sure you've already checked all that. It seems like with the spout out it would be running on mechanical timing. Plugging it in seems like it would allow the microsquirt to take over. Did you set up the timing properly in TS. Offset should be 10°. Can you post a tune file and a datalog ?I had serious issues getting my car started a couple years ago. A91what was a huge help. He's gotten busier but is always willing to help. If I were in your boat I'd call or message him and give him a little scratch to get it started and the first tune. Actually, I pay him and watch the magic happen on my lap top.