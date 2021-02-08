Microsquirt pnp from EFI Source Timing setup issues

I have helped tune lots of these kits and they work fine without any modifications.. The spout has to be in for the rpm signal to reach the MS in the normal configuration.. it is not supposed to be pulled to set or check the timing with the MS installed.



Your ign output is backwards it needs to be set to "going low". you have a pullup installed so it has to be pulled low to trigger the TFI properly.

The rest looks fine, I would have to consult my manual to see about the wiring changes you made.



Having the pip removed and the ign output set wrong is likely the reason why the car did not get the RPM signal and ran poorly when it does.



let me know if this fixes the timing issue it causes the timing to only work in a very narrow window