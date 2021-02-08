Microsquirt pnp from EFI Source Timing setup issues

Lemonjohn92
Got my 92 fox body with 347 switched over to MS PNP with adaptor harness from efi source.
Car runs with spout out and i can confirm timing on balancer is at 10 degrees BTDC with timing light while TS is set to "fixed timing" at 20 degrees as the manual states.
When i plug in the spout connector with trigger offset at 10 degrees the timing jumps off the timing light range and car struggles to run as it pops through engine and exhaust i can advance timing until i run out of adjustment and timing is around 40ish degrees and idles better but i know timing is way out since car ran with stock A9L ECU and can still hook it up and check timing with spout out at 10 degrees and runs perfect with it in, seems like it is almost cross firing when microsquirt takes over with spout in?
Confirmed that I am running the MS/Extra 3.4.x firm
Checked the manual and confirmed :
Spark mode = "Basic Trigger"
Trigger angle/offset = 10 BTDC as a starting point, fine tune with a timing light. Ignition capture = "Falling edge"
Spark output = "Going High"
Spark A output pin = "WLED"
Dwell type = "Fixed duty"
Dwell duty = "50%"
Manual calls for Pip into VR - and Spout into Wled w/ 1k ohm jumper from 12v fused power
I had to move pip input from option + to vr - to get vehicle to run in the first place, followed instructions for pip input into vr - don't know why it was wired into option + from efi source, case ground was wired into vr - so i soldered it into another confirmed ground wire between the adaptor harness.
So i confirmed my wiring was going to correct outputs per manual instructions for spout.
wled pin had a 330 ohm resistor jumper from vehicle 12v fused source power pin right out the packaging so i took out the 330 and put a 1k ohm resistor in place per instruction manual MS2/Extra 3.4.x page 84 section 6.3 Ford TFI - https://www.msextra.com/manuals/ms2manuals/ in the Microsquirt Hardware Manual PDF
Hopefully someone can chime in to help out, been messing with timing before i go into the tuning process. Car seems to not like spout connected, even while TS is set to "fixed timing" when i plug the spout in it instantly changes timing and starts shooting ducks out the exhaust. when it is shooting ducks TS is showing 23 degrees of timing at idle and i can't see any thing close with timing light scaling up and down until i add a lot of timing on distributor and car stops shooting ducks so i know the MS is not controlling the spout correctly but can't figure why. Thank you for your input this is my first time messing with this setup but being mechanically inclined i feel at a loss. i can provide you guys with any info or up loads after i figure how to upload them if that is needed, thanks again!
