Microsquirt timing issues

Hey guys. I'm a beginner with this and I think i've turned myself around so much that i'm not sure how to correct my issue. Any advice would be appreciated. Its an 88 GT with a microsquirt. This is a brand new build for me, so I am working off of the stock tune in the microsquirt. I had it running ok and then all of a sudden it slowly chugged out and died on me. I tried firing it back up, but it was a hard start and it backfired. That was a few days ago. I had it running briefly today, but I couldn't get it to stay running. I believe its an issue with my timing. I have tried to mechanically turn the distributor just to get it started so I can dial it in with the trigger wizard, but I can't even get it to run currently. Attached are a few of my datalogs. The first one is when I had it running for a good amount of time the other day. The next one is when I had it running today for about a minute before it died. The last one is my most recent try to start it. It cranks and sometimes chugs like it wants to turn over, but it won't. Any insight is really appreciated.