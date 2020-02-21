Mid-engine, AWD, foxbody with Ferrari chassis

Happy Friday Folks!
I'll shoot straight to it, as you can't post "AWD" and "Foxbody" in the same sentence and expect people to hold attention too long without pictures. But long in short I have been planning a build for a while as a I acquired a 02 Expedition and like the 5.4 platform. In the middle of the bag and tag process, figuring out the next move. I understand what it takes to make an AWD system and have followed @jeremythedestroyer's build (Hats off, exceptional) - but want to take it a different avenue.
Mounting engine in rear of the car to mimic the ford GT, mid-engine setup. To do this, I would need need a custom cross member which got me thinking. I have the rear crossmember of a 2013 Ferrari 458 that was removed due to body damaged from an old shop I worked at. Although some cosmetic damage, the mounting points and symmetry lines are square where necessary. Figured it'd be neat to build the 5.4 into the frame, then graft into a foxbody hatch. Maybe use the front diff in the expedition in the fox and run a Detroit TrueTrac? Since the crossmember is all aluminum and sound - thought I'd give this some more thought.
I dropped some tape across the member to give perspective. It's been a few years since i've had a fox and can't remember exact #'s. Included some pictures of the member. What are some initial obstacles ? I would like to run a T56... That Ford GT Ricardo 6spd is a bit pricey... Alot of questions. But figured I'd start with the basics in terms of the crossmember "will it fit?!"
