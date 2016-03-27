Mid Rise Lift

The guy I bought my bendpak 4 post lift from had a mid rise bendpak, it was pretty nice, he cut the floor and dropped it in like 4 inches so his Porsche gt2 would clear driving over it.Bendpak is the highest cost and the highest quality.With that said, the velocity channel runs a commercial all the time one that is fairly cheap, quickjack is what it's calledI think it's more of a low rise, but some models are less than a grand.My original plan was a mid rise, but like anything else I do it quickly escalated.I think the issue for me with a mid rise was that it's really not good for anything other than suspension and wheel work, things that realistically you can do on the ground if need be. I don't think you can pull a trans with the inner works in the way, besides not sure how comfortable i'd feel under one of the completely.Look into a small 4 post that you can use a slide jack on. Some are short enough that you can actually roll them out of your garage (I think). Downside is that if you use it for storage of a car, it likely won't go high enough to walk under. My bendpak goes to about 6.5-7ft with my car on it, so I never have to go around it in the garage.