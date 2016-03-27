The guy I bought my bendpak 4 post lift from had a mid rise bendpak, it was pretty nice, he cut the floor and dropped it in like 4 inches so his Porsche gt2 would clear driving over it.
Bendpak is the highest cost and the highest quality.
With that said, the velocity channel runs a commercial all the time one that is fairly cheap, quickjack is what it's called
http://www.quickjack.com/
I think it's more of a low rise, but some models are less than a grand.
My original plan was a mid rise, but like anything else I do it quickly escalated.
I think the issue for me with a mid rise was that it's really not good for anything other than suspension and wheel work, things that realistically you can do on the ground if need be. I don't think you can pull a trans with the inner works in the way, besides not sure how comfortable i'd feel under one of the completely.
Look into a small 4 post that you can use a slide jack on. Some are short enough that you can actually roll them out of your garage (I think). Downside is that if you use it for storage of a car, it likely won't go high enough to walk under. My bendpak goes to about 6.5-7ft with my car on it, so I never have to go around it in the garage.
It would make rubbing on your weld rims fun
Yup. Gets the job done for me.
10' but there is a beam across the middle of the garage, so 9' over the roof of the car.How high a ceiling do you have?
10' but there is a beam across the middle of the garage, so 9' over the roof of the car.
I just bought 2 lifts from http://www.gregsmithequipment.com/ and have been happy so far. I was able to use them in the show room and will be installing the one lift tonight.
When you get older, you start to not want to crawl on the floor so much.
The mid rise lift is good for a small garage, so you dont have post in the way
depends on what you are doing.
My self I dont think pulling a trani out is easy either way, car way up, or on the floor with jack stands
I have done it both ways, either way sucks
a low rise lift is waist hight, but a mid rise goes up like 44 inch, that would take a tall man to be waist high
depends on what you are doing.
My self I dont think pulling a trani out is easy either way, car way up, or on the floor with jack stands
I have done it both ways, either way sucks
a low rise lift is waist hight, but a mid rise goes up like 44 inch, that would take a tall man to be waist high