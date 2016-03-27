Mid Rise Lift

Has anyone on here bought a mid rise lift?

and could you tell us if you found a good place to get it?

thanks
 

cleanLX

what is a mid rise lift?
2000xp8

The guy I bought my bendpak 4 post lift from had a mid rise bendpak, it was pretty nice, he cut the floor and dropped it in like 4 inches so his Porsche gt2 would clear driving over it.
Bendpak is the highest cost and the highest quality.

With that said, the velocity channel runs a commercial all the time one that is fairly cheap, quickjack is what it's called
http://www.quickjack.com/
I think it's more of a low rise, but some models are less than a grand.

My original plan was a mid rise, but like anything else I do it quickly escalated.

I think the issue for me with a mid rise was that it's really not good for anything other than suspension and wheel work, things that realistically you can do on the ground if need be. I don't think you can pull a trans with the inner works in the way, besides not sure how comfortable i'd feel under one of the completely.

Look into a small 4 post that you can use a slide jack on. Some are short enough that you can actually roll them out of your garage (I think). Downside is that if you use it for storage of a car, it likely won't go high enough to walk under. My bendpak goes to about 6.5-7ft with my car on it, so I never have to go around it in the garage.
 
2000xp8 said:
The guy I bought my bendpak 4 post lift from had a mid rise bendpak, it was pretty nice, he cut the floor and dropped it in like 4 inches so his Porsche gt2 would clear driving over it.
Bendpak is the highest cost and the highest quality.

With that said, the velocity channel runs a commercial all the time one that is fairly cheap, quickjack is what it's called
http://www.quickjack.com/
I think it's more of a low rise, but some models are less than a grand.

My original plan was a mid rise, but like anything else I do it quickly escalated.

I think the issue for me with a mid rise was that it's really not good for anything other than suspension and wheel work, things that realistically you can do on the ground if need be. I don't think you can pull a trans with the inner works in the way, besides not sure how comfortable i'd feel under one of the completely.

Look into a small 4 post that you can use a slide jack on. Some are short enough that you can actually roll them out of your garage (I think). Downside is that if you use it for storage of a car, it likely won't go high enough to walk under. My bendpak goes to about 6.5-7ft with my car on it, so I never have to go around it in the garage.
I kind of agree. The only thing a mid rise lift is good for are service stations that do tires and brakes. They're really not even good for suspension. You can do any of that at home with floorjacks and stands, with the advantage of access to the trans, exhaust and suspension. Waste of money for a midrise imho.
 
That looks a little less like a midrise and more like a 2 post than you just can't put all the way up.

My ceiling is about 11 1/2 feet. Good for my mustang, ramps are about 5 inches thick, gives me a few inches of head room to walk under (i'm 6'1). Plenty of room to park under.
When my explorer is on the lift it's no where near tall enough to walk under and kinda nerve racking to park my mustang beneath it.

Optimally, I think a 13-14 ft ceiling would be best. A 2 post is better for working on the car too, but I use it to park on and under and I just couldn't see lifting it like that very often.

And for those of you that think you can put 3 cars in a 2 car garage using a drive on lift, you can, but it's tight as hell. Would have only been a matter of time before my wife wiped out 3 of our cars all at once.
 
When you get older, you start to not want to crawl on the floor so much.

The mid rise lift is good for a small garage, so you dont have post in the way
 
89llx said:
When you get older, you start to not want to crawl on the floor so much.

The mid rise lift is good for a small garage, so you dont have post in the way
I'm still trying to figure out how you don't crawl around on the floor when the lift only raises the car waist high... Sure, better than jack stands, but if you can't stand flat footed and look up, that just sounds painful to me. Also why i built a 14 foot tall shop.
 
depends on what you are doing.
My self I dont think pulling a trani out is easy either way, car way up, or on the floor with jack stands

I have done it both ways, either way sucks


a low rise lift is waist hight, but a mid rise goes up like 44 inch, that would take a tall man to be waist high
 
89llx said:
depends on what you are doing.
My self I dont think pulling a trani out is easy either way, car way up, or on the floor with jack stands

I have done it both ways, either way sucks


a low rise lift is waist hight, but a mid rise goes up like 44 inch, that would take a tall man to be waist high
Are you going to stand up under a 44 inch high car? Waist high, or 44 inches is irrelevant.
 
90lxcoupe

