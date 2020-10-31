keel
Aug 23, 2020
12
0
1
I'm looking to make my otherwise basically stock 5.0 handle better for mostly street use and maybe some autox, definitely not looking to set any lap records or anything, just looking to have some fun and go fast on some curvy roads. Is it worth it to go to a full front and rear coilover setup (or just front coilovers?) or should I just upgrade my springs and struts/shocks? Would I notice a large difference in performance between the two options?