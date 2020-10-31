I've been autocrossing for years without coil overs and my cars are pretty competitive. In fact, I have a YouTube channel dedicated to helping people set up their cars for autocross. I'm adding links to my "Budget Autocross" videos. They cover the most important mods to make to get your car to handle better on an autocross course.Depending on which SCCA class you choose to run in, you might also want to check out my "ThoroughbRED" series of videos. If you have any other questions about autocross, or suspension mods, please ask. I'm happy to help.One thing to note about the first video: The Steeda Adjustable rear sway bar and the Tokico adjustable shocks & struts have been discontinued; I recommend using an Eibach 25mm rear sway bar (in the stock location) and Koni Yellow Single Adjustable shocks & struts as alternatives.