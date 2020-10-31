Suspension Mild handling build

K

keel

New Member
Aug 23, 2020
12
0
1
Seattle, Wa
I'm looking to make my otherwise basically stock 5.0 handle better for mostly street use and maybe some autox, definitely not looking to set any lap records or anything, just looking to have some fun and go fast on some curvy roads. Is it worth it to go to a full front and rear coilover setup (or just front coilovers?) or should I just upgrade my springs and struts/shocks? Would I notice a large difference in performance between the two options?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


W

Warhorse Racing

Active Member
Feb 10, 2019
125
72
38
United States
I've been autocrossing for years without coil overs and my cars are pretty competitive. In fact, I have a YouTube channel dedicated to helping people set up their cars for autocross. I'm adding links to my "Budget Autocross" videos. They cover the most important mods to make to get your car to handle better on an autocross course.

Depending on which SCCA class you choose to run in, you might also want to check out my "ThoroughbRED" series of videos. If you have any other questions about autocross, or suspension mods, please ask. I'm happy to help.

One thing to note about the first video: The Steeda Adjustable rear sway bar and the Tokico adjustable shocks & struts have been discontinued; I recommend using an Eibach 25mm rear sway bar (in the stock location) and Koni Yellow Single Adjustable shocks & struts as alternatives.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gtI9sXSTAIA&t


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD0fMKnKEnI&t


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0PmtfhN_uI&t
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Engine Light 302 roller build for ffr Cobra
Replies
3
Views
189
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
A
Engine Engine build on 89 5.0 opinion
Replies
7
Views
454
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
NXcoupe
N
skiwesser11
Suspension Redoing 30 year old front suspension, need advise please
Replies
35
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Boostedpimp
Boostedpimp
91GTstroked
Fox MGW shifter handles?
Replies
3
Views
570
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
J
  • Locked
SN95 doin it anyway! Mustang ii suspension
Replies
129
Views
7K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom