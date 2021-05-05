Electrical Mini starter wiring question

Justin87

Justin87

Active Member
Aug 7, 2017
98
29
38
33
Hello all!

I have a few quick questions about wiring a mini starter.

I recently installed a mini starter on my 90 GT. I’m not sure what brand it is, but it was originally ordered from a company called “Big End Performance” by the previous owner of my engine.

I guess I didn’t really pay much attention at the time, because it didn’t really occur to me until after that this requires the starter wiring to be installed differently.

To complicate things further the stock starter cable doesn’t even reach the terminal.

So my questions are:

A) Dose anybody make a “mini starter” wiring kit? Obviously I don’t need the unit itself, just a longer wire with a case wire.

B) Is my best bet to just buy some wire and make a new starter wire? 4 gauge should be large enough right?

C) Could I have something mixed up causing the cable to be to short?

A lot of previous threads and videos have been posted on this topic and it seems like not a lot of people have an issue where the mini starter is now so small that the cable doesn’t reach. (That’s why I ask)

Thanks for any input.

-Justin
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RekeHavoc
Electrical Eliminate Starter Solenoid?
Replies
43
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
RekeHavoc
RekeHavoc
Creomod
Electrical Stater relay made starter stay on
Replies
21
Views
971
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Creomod
Creomod
5
Solenoid help
Replies
1
Views
451
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
LX Dave
LX Dave
V
Electrical Wiring Help - Alternator and Battery
Replies
0
Views
131
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
vnardo
V
8
Electrical No power to ignition trigger wire at solenoid.
Replies
4
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
Top Bottom