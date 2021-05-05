Hello all!



I have a few quick questions about wiring a mini starter.



I recently installed a mini starter on my 90 GT. I’m not sure what brand it is, but it was originally ordered from a company called “Big End Performance” by the previous owner of my engine.



I guess I didn’t really pay much attention at the time, because it didn’t really occur to me until after that this requires the starter wiring to be installed differently.



To complicate things further the stock starter cable doesn’t even reach the terminal.



So my questions are:



A) Dose anybody make a “mini starter” wiring kit? Obviously I don’t need the unit itself, just a longer wire with a case wire.



B) Is my best bet to just buy some wire and make a new starter wire? 4 gauge should be large enough right?



C) Could I have something mixed up causing the cable to be to short?



A lot of previous threads and videos have been posted on this topic and it seems like not a lot of people have an issue where the mini starter is now so small that the cable doesn’t reach. (That’s why I ask)



Thanks for any input.



-Justin