Selling the following Mustang Fox Body parts in Central Texas:

- 1993 Mustang stock 5.0 HO 102K, runs great, start up video available, no issues, complete less accessories (No brackets, alternator, starter, A/C) $1250 or Long Block only - $850, will pull with cash deposit, no joy rides! Sorry, won't ship. I can deliver in central Texas for a fee.

- Custom ground 5.0 HO firing order Hydraulic Roller Cam: Advertised Duration - In. 270/Ex. 276,

Duration @ .050 (In. .214/Ex. .220), Valve Lift 1.6 rockers - In. .482/Ex. .496, LSA 112, never run $140

- SR Performance underdrive pulleys, black powder coated, P/N 525569 - $70

- '94 Mustang GT Mass Air Meter (70mm) w/adapter for cold air kit, 19 lb. injectors, plugs into fox body wiring harness $50

- Stock 85Amp alternator, worked fine when removed, $20

- Late model Ford 5.0 stamped steel valve covers $20

- Stock '93 5.0 headers $50

- '93 Mustang stock Air Intake w/factory mass air meter, like new, $175

I take PayPal. Will ship all parts except the engine. Parts are located in Seguin, TX.