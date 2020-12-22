Engine Misfire 4.6L Exhaust Leak?

T

theorangemach

New Member
Dec 21, 2020
1
0
0
30
Las Vegas
2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1

I had a really bad exhaust leak, It caused my car to throw a o2 sensor code running “lean”. It made my car feel like it was misfiring, loss of power but never threw up a misfire code. I fixed the exhaust leak and o2 sensor code was gone but car still feels like its misfiring. Resetted the ECU, no luck. Then, I changed all spark plugs, no luck. I pulled each coil while the car was running and got spark on all cylinders. I don’t know what’s wrong, I feel like the engine isnt getting enough fuel and its causing my car to have symptoms of a “misfire”. Any suggestions?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
Misfire/Lean fuel o2 sensor?
Replies
1
Views
283
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
08GT500
08GT500
B
2000 Mustang GT 4.6L Code P0302 (misfire on cylinder 2) CAN'T SOLVE!!!!!!!
Replies
5
Views
732
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
McFly2
McFly2
Z
Dreaded random misfire ugh!
Replies
10
Views
766
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Zaner
Z
J
2001 ford mustang v6 misfire and running lean
Replies
2
Views
484
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Jaae
J
splinterddt
Multiple Misfire Codes
Replies
68
Views
4K
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
cbxer55
C
Top Bottom