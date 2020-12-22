2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1



I had a really bad exhaust leak, It caused my car to throw a o2 sensor code running “lean”. It made my car feel like it was misfiring, loss of power but never threw up a misfire code. I fixed the exhaust leak and o2 sensor code was gone but car still feels like its misfiring. Resetted the ECU, no luck. Then, I changed all spark plugs, no luck. I pulled each coil while the car was running and got spark on all cylinders. I don’t know what’s wrong, I feel like the engine isnt getting enough fuel and its causing my car to have symptoms of a “misfire”. Any suggestions?