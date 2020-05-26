Engine Misfire in multiple cylinders

K

KrayZeeNesa

New Member
May 26, 2020
2
0
1
40
San Antonio, TX
I have a 2000 v6 that I recently changed the harmonic balancer and crankshaft position sensor. After doing so I keep getting the OBD ll codes of cylinder 1,2,5,and 6 misfiring. I didn't have these codes before changing the above items. I have since changed the coil pack and the spark plugs and wires but still getting the same codes. I don't know where to start next. And I only get the codes when driving not when it's idleing. Someone please help
 

  • Sponsors(?)


W

Warhorse Racing

Active Member
Feb 10, 2019
88
53
28
United States
I had a similar issue when I first bought my (used) 2004 V6. It ended up being the negative battery terminal. The car would idle fine, but it would misfire when driving. The negative battery terminal had been overtightened over the years and wasn't making good contact. Vibrations when driving caused the issue and the code for "multiple misfires". I changed the terminal and the issue went away.
 
K

KrayZeeNesa

New Member
May 26, 2020
2
0
1
40
San Antonio, TX
Warhorse Racing said:
I had a similar issue when I first bought my (used) 2004 V6. It ended up being the negative battery terminal. The car would idle fine, but it would misfire when driving. The negative battery terminal had been overtightened over the years and wasn't making good contact. Vibrations when driving caused the issue and the code for "multiple misfires". I changed the terminal and the issue went away.
Click to expand...
Thank you I will change it out and see if it fixes the problem.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
splinterddt Multiple Misfire Codes 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 23
N Wits End Multiple Misfire Codes 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
Silvestris Multiple misfires, I need some help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
D Cylinder 5 misfire+ others SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
J 2001 ford mustang v6 misfire and running lean 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
1 Misfire Under Load At All RPMS Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
A 2015 Mustang GT Roush cold air misfire 2015+ Specific Tech 0
A Foxbody misfire Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
S 2013 GT - Random Misfiring + Random Failures & Faults 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Z Dreaded random misfire ugh! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
H Engine Feels like a misfire at low rpms. 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
S what causes car to misfire in rain 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
5 Strange misfire or sputtering Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
B Trumpet after warmup (help!) SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 4
Xenogenesis Engine Idles rough, misfires at idle, smells rich, but codes say it's lean on both banks SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 9
B 4.6L2V random misfire with no codes SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
J 93 mustang breaking up during acceleration 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 11
GalacticPonage Engine Cylinder 5 misfire Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
T 1994 mustang gt misfire 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 16
T Engine 1994 mustang gt Rough idle, misfire under acceleration 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
A Weird idle or when engine hot running. Misfiring. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J Timing chain replacement now have misfire 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Cort Strange misfire after downshifting 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
F Engine Misfire, maybe ECU, maybe something else Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
M Mustang 02 v6 misfire car starts but dies right after 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Z misfire cyliner 1 and 3 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
O Engine Code 12, 92; Code 12 will not go away! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 25
M 02 mustang misfire 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
N Engine Buck/misfire at speed? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 15
M Help!! Misfiring After Install of Remanufactured 3.7L Engine 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
8 5.0 microsquirt mustang hits wall around 5000 RPM Digital Self-tuning Forum 25
N 2012 Misfire 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
W New Owner, 2000 Mustang GT Dead Battery Misfire? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
M Misfire SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
B Engine Misfire only with headlights on Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 25
EZ123 89 LX stall out and strange idle Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
R Engine Need help confirming misfire diagnosis SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 6
wackinwallaby p0303 misfire... scratching my head 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 30
D Misfire Question 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
D Washed engine bay on 3 valve mustang 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
C 98 GT - possibly bad PCM causing misfire 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
B 99 4.6 2V Misfire (Spark Plugs) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
M 2003 gt misfire tried almost everything SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 19
G Engine 2011 GT 6M - Cylinder 8 misfire 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
L 2015 v6 Engine Misfire 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
A Engine Oil on Sparkplug Threads - Misfiring / Hesitation Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
J Engine 2012 mustang GT MISFIRE 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
D Engine 1999 v6 convertable SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
A 89 Mustang 2.3 Occasional Misfire/Stall 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 6
M Having a Misfire issue after PI intake swap on 96 Mustang V8 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom