I have a 2000 v6 that I recently changed the harmonic balancer and crankshaft position sensor. After doing so I keep getting the OBD ll codes of cylinder 1,2,5,and 6 misfiring. I didn't have these codes before changing the above items. I have since changed the coil pack and the spark plugs and wires but still getting the same codes. I don't know where to start next. And I only get the codes when driving not when it's idleing. Someone please help