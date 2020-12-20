Misfire/smoking after over rev

ThotDawg
Caught a case of the dumbass and downshifted from 4th to second and immediately after got a misfire on cyl #8, skips bad. Made it home but started mildly smoking so I cut off.
Still has 50-60% power, does not overheat, hear a slight tick but no loud knocking. It smooths out some when you rev it, ticking stays quiet.
