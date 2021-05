Looking for a solution to my misfire. My ignition system is m s d pro billet distributor blaster 2 coil and 6a box.cylinders 5-7-8 are not firing all the time . I pulled all the plugs and 5-7-8 were wet did compression test on all cylindercs all good there put new plugs and wires in. l Still have a misfire I am leaning towards the coil,any suggestions to look elsewhere