Misfires after another HB install

As soon as I got the pulley installed, the car was running nice and smooth on the test drive after. Then, the next day on the way to work, CEL. Huh, checked it with Torque, and it's a 2&6 misfire. Initially I was like ugh of course, it's always something. But I've already done plugs wires coils in the last 6 months. Still, switched out the coil to see since 2 and 6 are connected. No change. Switched wires 4 and 6 to rule those out. No change. I'm planning to read the plugs today after work.



However I read elsewhere last night that it may be the timing ring on the back of the pulley for the crank sensor?? This thing is brand new, what are the chances?



On another note, Torque started randomly throwing nonsense codes into the mix. They come and go. Can anyone make sense of this? Can/should I attempt to adjust the ring?



The misfiring only happens about 10% of the time, so just a couple minutes out of a 20 minute trip. Half of that time it's just a tad sluggish, the other time it's flashing and bogging. Throttle mediation and adjustment can generally snap it back to normal for that moment. Doesn't like cruising in 4th or 5th around 2k. The rest of the trip it acts totally normal...