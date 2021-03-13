Misfires after another HB install

I

Inneh

Member
Aug 4, 2020
13
1
13
38
Seattle, WA
As soon as I got the pulley installed, the car was running nice and smooth on the test drive after. Then, the next day on the way to work, CEL. Huh, checked it with Torque, and it's a 2&6 misfire. Initially I was like ugh of course, it's always something. But I've already done plugs wires coils in the last 6 months. Still, switched out the coil to see since 2 and 6 are connected. No change. Switched wires 4 and 6 to rule those out. No change. I'm planning to read the plugs today after work.

However I read elsewhere last night that it may be the timing ring on the back of the pulley for the crank sensor?? This thing is brand new, what are the chances?

On another note, Torque started randomly throwing nonsense codes into the mix. They come and go. Can anyone make sense of this? Can/should I attempt to adjust the ring?

The misfiring only happens about 10% of the time, so just a couple minutes out of a 20 minute trip. Half of that time it's just a tad sluggish, the other time it's flashing and bogging. Throttle mediation and adjustment can generally snap it back to normal for that moment. Doesn't like cruising in 4th or 5th around 2k. The rest of the trip it acts totally normal...
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20210312-182704_Torque.jpg
    Screenshot_20210312-182704_Torque.jpg
    411.7 KB · Views: 3

I

Inneh

Member
Aug 4, 2020
13
1
13
38
Seattle, WA
I had not disconnected the battery during install. Once I did a hard reset (battery neg disconnected for the time it takes to smoke a cig, including standing on brake pedal during this time to drain residual power), the misfires stopped, the CELs stopped, and the car went back to happily burbling along like nothing happened.

I love it when things are simple.
 
