Misfiring issue

bclark009

bclark009

New Member
Sep 2, 2020
2
0
1
23
Virginia
I have a ‘65 coupe with a ‘91 5.0 that has an edelbrock carb and pertronix distributor and coil. It’s been running fine the last couple years from when I did the engine swap.
Recently it started getting a small random miss, and under harder acceleration it seems like Almost the entire engine is missing. (Sounds like a rev limiter except it’s at like 3k). Under normal (light) acceleration it is fine until just over 3k it gets a very small miss. But once I get on it, the whole thing faceplants and starts missing like crazy. Any ideas?
 

