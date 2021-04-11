Engine Missing and popping under acceleration cold or hot

Stock 88 5.0 5 spd with an exhaust. Just did spark plugs. Cap and rotor are fairly new as well as spark plugs. New fuel pump and filter. New o2 sensors. Distributor was rebuilr a few years ago.

car has a slightly rough idle. I Pulled codes and has a lean code. I was thinking TFI but it pings, pops and misses even when cold. No vacuum leaks. Not sure what else to check.
 

The car did sit for a year or more. The fuel sock was disinegrated and clogged the old pump.
 
