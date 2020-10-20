Missing, backfiring Mustang

Hi all,
Got my son's mustang running after some effort.. a lot of effort.
He drove it for about half the summer and it suddenly started missing and backfiring. Hard starting and basically undrivable.
Tried a few things, tested maf and tps with a dvm.. seems ok. After messing around decided to take it to a shop. They were unable to get any codes.. stupid OBD1.
Anyway, they were not able to nail it down but told us best guess is the timing chain. So, we took it home and changed out the timing chain. Old was pretty slack so hopes were high. Got it back together.. no change. Still not running, backfire, missing.. pretty much the same deal.
I am out of ideas, this thing is killing us both.
Any help would be VERY appreciated!
Any ideas guys?
 

