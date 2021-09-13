Missing screw behind the lower intake mustang 95 gt

  • Download StangNet's knowmoto app to view, locate and check out Mustang's this week at Mustangweek 2021.
    ...Just set your profile location to 'Myrtle Beach, SC' and set an Alert for 'Mustang' in the apps Search section.

S

Sonic

Member
Aug 2, 2021
33
10
18
33
Sweden
Hi guys,

After lower intake has cracked, i've changed and begin the put all part its place. I've notice today behind the lower intake looks like missing screw. Any idea, was there a screw or it should be empty as it is ?

thank you
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0100.jpg
    IMG_0100.jpg
    400.3 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Engine Help with Trickflow Lower Intake manifold
Replies
4
Views
95
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
W
1968 Mustang Coupe - Carb/intake/exhasut/headers upgrades
Replies
13
Views
264
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
chrlsful
C
C
New 2018 Mustang GT Owner
Replies
2
Views
302
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
D
88 GT Lower Core Support Repair Options
Replies
7
Views
182
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Redfire Fox
Redfire Fox
79Ghia83GLX
Engine Valve train oiling issue?
Replies
2
Views
171
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
79Ghia83GLX
79Ghia83GLX
Top Bottom