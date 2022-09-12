MM Brake lines question

The bracket under the fender, where the brake hose and hard line bolt together, do the newer, 87-93 brackets, come off like my 83 does?? 10 MM bolt and a tang?? \
My new MM brake hoses will not fit ( says hole must be enlarged in instructions).... on my existing 83 brackets..
I was thinking about going to the wrecking yard and getting a correct size one from a 87-93 car ( a 4 cylinder car wont work)..
I want to make sure they are not welded or riveted and I have the correct tools....
thanks
 

