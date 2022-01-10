MM Manual Clutch adjuster not staying adjusted

A

aggarcia70

Member
Dec 16, 2021
4
1
13
51
Sugar Land, Texas
Installed a MM Manual Clutch cable adjuster kit on my 88 LX 5.0 to replace worn out original unit. The problem is the adjuster does not stay in place. after a few weeks the adjuster has twisted back into the firewall making adjustment required. Its a long slow process, so it does not happen at once but over many weeks of usage. When I installed the adjuster, I used copper anti-sieze on the threads. Maybe lubrication where it was not needed? Any thoughts on this?
 

