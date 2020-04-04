Used on my 2008 mustang roush 427r for one show. Sold the car and don’t have a use for them as now I have a 2019 roush and these won’t fit. These only work with the stock hood. Paid $125 from American muscle will sell for $70 shipped.



Mustang Hood Struts MMD Bolt On Hood Strut Kit w/ Mustang Lettering; (05-14 All).





Prop Rod? Are you still using that old style factory prop rod that Ford installed in your S197 Mustang? Well then join the new millennium with a set of officially licensed "Mustang" Hood Struts from Modern Muscle Design for modern convenience and impressive under hood styling.



Officially Licensed by Ford. This set of two Modern Muscle Design Hood Struts are officially licensed by Ford and feature the modern "MUSTANG" text in block lettering laser cut out of each mounting bracket, these are not cheap decals that will peel off in a matter of months.



Style And Strength. Designed to get rid of that old ugly prop rod, this set of two powerful yet sleek MMD gas struts not only makes opening your Pony's hood much easier, but also holds it securely in place. Made from lightweight steel and aluminum, they have a black powercoated finish to give your engine bay a much cleaner appearance.



No Drilling Required. The stamped steel brackets included in this MMD kit are designed to bolt into the existing mounting holes in the hood so there is no drilling required for installation. Struts can be installed on factory hoods as well as aftermarket hoods that use the factory bolt location. If your aftermarket hood is lighter than the factory hood, use caution when opening the hood due to the power of the strut.



Application. This officially licensed Modern Muscle Design Hood Strut Kit is designed for use on the 2005 to 2014 Ford Mustangs, including the V6, GT, Bullitt, BOSS and Shelby GT500 models. The Kit includes two black gas powered struts, mounting brackets, and all the required mounting hardware.



