Steel1
Mustang Master
-
- Aug 18, 2017
-
- 1,364
-
- 652
-
- 143
-
- 51
Had this Moates set-up on my 93GT, it plugged into the J3 port of the EEC-IV , ran my n/a 393w with great results.
Comes with the Quarter Horse, tuning cable and Binary Editor dongle which allows you to license Binary Editor on
as many computers you have the software on with the dongle plugged in.
$300 shipped Paypal continuous US only.
Comes with the Quarter Horse, tuning cable and Binary Editor dongle which allows you to license Binary Editor on
as many computers you have the software on with the dongle plugged in.
$300 shipped Paypal continuous US only.