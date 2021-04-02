For Sale Moates Quarter Horse with cable and Binary Editor dongle

Steel1

Steel1

Mustang Master
Aug 18, 2017
1,364
652
143
51
Connecticut
Had this Moates set-up on my 93GT, it plugged into the J3 port of the EEC-IV , ran my n/a 393w with great results.
Comes with the Quarter Horse, tuning cable and Binary Editor dongle which allows you to license Binary Editor on
as many computers you have the software on with the dongle plugged in.
$300 shipped Paypal continuous US only.
0402211154.jpg
 

