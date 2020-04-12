Moates / TwEECer / MicroSquirt? Which one should I look into?

79pace

79pace

something stupid will fall out of my mouth
Founding Member
Jul 21, 2000
157
26
38
47
Tulsa, OK
www.carbdford.com
Been fighting with little issues after making a lot of changes to my car at once. I have a pretty long thread going in one of the other forums about it. Wondering if I can do my own tuning and save myself some future headaches. Long story short I built a new engine for my car which was previously stock. Fresh 302 with upgraded heads, cam, intake, TB, MAF (24# injectors), new 255gph Fuel pump with new regulator, EGR delete, most all smog deleted really and have been fighting with idle issues and it just feels flat. Idle wants to hang and having trouble even getting it to idle under 1000rpm and seems like every change i make sets me back more with the stock computer. I work in IT and technology does not scare me but I have been reluctant over the years to jump on the cars+computers bandwagon. I love the somplicity of carburators. However I think its time to take control of this thing.

I am seeing that there are several options out there for self tuning and to be honest a lot of the threads I am finding about this are many years old and technology changes very fast so looking for some current information on these. I dont want to go with the Megasquirt time system that has a full on computer install. I think the three i am seeing all allow tuning my A9L. I am looking for a budget minded setup but I also want to make sure its going to work for me and that I am not right back in the same boat I am in now spending more time fighting with little issues and less time driving my car.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,823
5,839
204
31
Hillsborough county
If you dont want to use a megasquirt then why is microsquirt in the title?

You need to have the stock ECU serviced to replace the capacitors before you try to do any self tuning.
 
79pace

79pace

something stupid will fall out of my mouth
Founding Member
Jul 21, 2000
157
26
38
47
Tulsa, OK
www.carbdford.com
Because from looking at it I thought it was a plug in type system and not a whole computer. If its not then that one is probably out. The pictures of it on their website appear to plug inline with the stock computer but I wasnt sure.
 
a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,823
5,839
204
31
Hillsborough county
nope you simply unplug the stock ecu and plug the MS in its place.

your going to find alot more info on chipping the stock ecu on efidynotuning.com

when your done with fighting the stock ecu and its limited capabilities I can help you get setup with an MS system.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beyondEOD For Sale MOATES QUARTERHORSE QH EEC Tuner Engine and Power Adder 0
V For Sale Moates Quarterhorse Engine and Power Adder 2
reddragonracing WTB/Trade Sct Chip Burner Other Classifieds 0
C Moates 1/4 Horse vs Tweecer 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
95Vert383AOD Tweecer/ Moates QH New England 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
Similar threads
For Sale MOATES QUARTERHORSE QH EEC Tuner
For Sale Moates Quarterhorse
WTB/Trade Sct Chip Burner
Moates 1/4 Horse vs Tweecer
Tweecer/ Moates QH New England
Top Bottom