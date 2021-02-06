Mobile app issues.

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
34,805
10,970
224
Massachusetts
Last few days I’ve been having issues with the mobile app. The search function doesn’t work (the button doesn’t even work) and I’ve had issues when loading pages.

I notice the forum arrangement has been changed which looks good on desktop, but this is when I started noticing issues.

tried to reply to a thread earlier and the reply box was missing. Had to reload the page a dozen times

I’m on iOS. Anyone ekse?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Engine 93 Timing Issues
Replies
6
Views
650
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Lawdawg86
What should I sell my 94 GT Convertible for?
Replies
19
Views
540
What is it Worth?!?!?
Lawdawg86
Lawdawg86
N
2008 V6 Mustang Won’t Cold Start
Replies
0
Views
256
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
nraffy13
N
Lawdawg86
Sold my 94 GT convertible and buyer calls me next day with an issue
Replies
10
Views
735
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Lawdawg86
Lawdawg86
T
1995 mustang overheating BAD!!
Replies
33
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Everynameiwantedwastaken
E
Top Bottom