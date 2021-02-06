Mobile app issues.

Mustang5L5
i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
-
- Feb 18, 2001
-
- 34,805
-
- 10,970
-
- 224
Last few days I’ve been having issues with the mobile app. The search function doesn’t work (the button doesn’t even work) and I’ve had issues when loading pages.
I notice the forum arrangement has been changed which looks good on desktop, but this is when I started noticing issues.
tried to reply to a thread earlier and the reply box was missing. Had to reload the page a dozen times
I’m on iOS. Anyone ekse?
I notice the forum arrangement has been changed which looks good on desktop, but this is when I started noticing issues.
tried to reply to a thread earlier and the reply box was missing. Had to reload the page a dozen times
I’m on iOS. Anyone ekse?