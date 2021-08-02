Mobile Mechanic In PHX ?

JohnnyGee
New Member
-
- Aug 2, 2021
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 49
Hi guys, new member glad to be here. My son and I just recently installed new aluminum heads on his 1990 GT. I need confirmation we have the distributor in right and if we do maybe a diagnostic. It's running rough and has a knock. I'm an able mechanic, not a pro. Just need another set of eyes and hands.
Any recommendations on a mobile mechanic or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank in advance.
Any recommendations on a mobile mechanic or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank in advance.