Mobile Mechanic In PHX ?

J

JohnnyGee

New Member
Aug 2, 2021
1
0
1
49
Mesa Arizona
Hi guys, new member glad to be here. My son and I just recently installed new aluminum heads on his 1990 GT. I need confirmation we have the distributor in right and if we do maybe a diagnostic. It's running rough and has a knock. I'm an able mechanic, not a pro. Just need another set of eyes and hands.
Any recommendations on a mobile mechanic or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank in advance.
 

