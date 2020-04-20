Progress Thread Mob's Never Ending Cleanup

Hey guys, haven't been around in a long time but I am back, for any old timers who remember me.

**Life story**
About 6 years ago or so I moved to Dallas, TX and have been living in apartments since. Without a real place to work on my car it sat in storage for years. For about a year it also sat outside in a storage parking lot space where mother nature had it's way with it (along with some stragglers who wandered in). A couple years ago I moved the car to my mothers garage which is about 35 minutes away from me. I've been super busy these past couple years trying to focus on my career I haven't had anytime to work on the car and it's just basically been sitting for a very very long time. Anyways I am taking my car out of hibernation and I am going to get this beast cleaned up and running again!

**Ok back to the car**
The car just stopped running a few years back, it would crank but it wasn't getting fuel, I could spray starter fluid and it would start for a second but that's it. So now that I have a little bit of money, and I have A LOT of time (COVID19) I decided it's the perfect time to start restoring her and clean her up.

There has been gas sitting in it for about 4 years, which I now know to be exactly 2.5 gallons. I decided I needed to get the gas out and easiest way would be to drop the tank and inspect everything. I decided since a new gas tank is so cheap I might as well replace it. The fuel pump was not too old in the car so I decided I would reuse the fuel pump and sending unit. I had done some reading and saw a lot of people saying replacing the gas tank isn't necessary but it's cheap and I had the time so I said lets do it. Boy was I in for a surprise when I dropped it. You can see in the pics below the inside was rusted to s**t! The fuel strainer had almost completely disintegrated and the gas came out black. I was planning on reusing the fuel pump and sending unit but they are also completely rusted so I just ordered all new assembly, sending unit, and Walbro 255lph.

Anyways sorry for the long catch up post, enjoy the pics below of what I did this weekend. I am going to slowly continue to make more progress, next week I should have pics of the new pump assembly and the tank going back up and if all is well a startup video!

IMG_7686.jpg


IMG_7687.jpg


Storage closet turned into paint booth

IMG_7743.jpg


IMG_7777.jpg
 
More!

IMG_7794.jpg



If you zoom in here you can see the mesh from the fuel strainer almost looks like its fused to the bottom of the tank.

IMG_7798.jpg



Started to suspect someone poured something in my tank to make it corrode like this. Or maybe just crappy seals and mother nature?

IMG_7800.jpg


IMG_7805.jpg


IMG_7807.jpg
 
Last pics for the week, installed new alternator and fuel pressure gauge as well.


IMG_7814.jpg


IMG_7811.jpg


IMG_7815.jpg
 
Welcome back. I’m with you on replacing the tank. I did the tank, fuel pump, sending unit, filler grommet, etc on my car a few years ago. That build up is probably just condensation from years of sitting.

Hilarious using the closet as a paint booth, rather than wheeling the car out and using the garage, lol. Looks like it worked fine though! Good luck with the refresh, keep us posted.
 
haha well I was doing all the prep at my condo, the car is at my mom's so I had to bring everything there ready to go.


Yea, I grew up mostly my whole life in FL, Orlando specifically. But I'm pretty Texan now.
 
Some plans for the car:

- The car is pretty beat up so my overall goal right now is to just restore things that are broken and get it cleaned up looking as close to new as possible. I won't have money for paint anytime soon but at least the interior and drive train.

- Currently have GT40p's, always wanted to go aluminum so I may be on the look out for a pair.

- Would like to put a turbo on it :rock: thinking an On3 kit because of the price. I'm cheap and always on a budget.

Here's some old pics in case someone doesn't recognize the current state of my car.

Saleen.jpg


Nice.jpg


Welds.jpg
 
I know Texas has a huge car scene but man I just haven't been able to find it. Maybe it's because I'm in Dallas where the only thing that matters is if you drive a BMW or Mercedes and people's toy cars are Ferrari's and Mclaren's. Driving my loud boxy Mustang with two colors, the only thing I need is a mullet to complete people's impression of me. I think Houston is probably closer to my scene.

In Orlando there was a huge car scene, car meets at fast food joints, every traffic light there's something in the line up whether it's a riced out Civic or cammed Corvette, you don't see that here.
 
It's always nice to see somebody getting an old fox back on the road. I like the choice of wheels on the white! It looks good! Are you going back to the GT front or are you keeping the Lx/Saleen styling?
 
Thanks! I haven't decided yet, I still got the LX bumper but I sold the Saleen front piece years back when I needed the money. I have been heavily considering repurchasing the Saleen front end and doing some kind of cheap paint job to make it match. At least spray can primer white would be better. The GT bumper is long gone so I'd probably have to get it painted anyways if I went that route. I also have a new set of headlights but not ready to install them yet.
 
I was talking about stangnet members, but I get what you're say'n.
We rock a family heirloom at local shows, it's a brand x though.
 
So I run my other IG page @foxbodymustangsofaustin and Dallas has a huge following of fox body’s and some really nice ones at that. Cool guys and one guys who is doing a lot of work on the members cars he goes by @90boostcoupe and owns a shop called Doug’s garage/foxwerxs. The group is north Texas foxbody club or #NTFC, can also just hit #foxwerks on ig and you will find all the guys. They usually meet up at some sonic out there, when the times are right.
 
I like that car. Nothing like a white GT.

The issue with the tank was probably the ethanol in the gas. I use only ethanol free gas in my old cars. That stuff will start corroding metal pretty quick. There was a test a guy did a few years ago on YT. He used mason jars and piecs of steel. In 30 days the steel in the 10% ethanol jar was rusting like crazy. The straight gas jar looked new.

Ethanol vapor turns into an acid that eats metal.


View: https://youtu.be/RX0FR8HEfjs
 
Been good man, glad to see you're still around.


Interesting video, I did a little research and unfortunately I don't have access to ethanol free gas anywhere near me. My plan will be to just not let it sit for so long, at least start it up and drive it around the block once a month.
 
So my parts were coming in from New York, and via the USPS none the less, so my package was delayed for like 4 days and wasn't able to finish the car this past weekend. I finally got my parts in and got everything ready to go, hopefully this weekend I will start it up. Walbro 255lph & a $45 Rock Auto fuel pump assembly.

IMG_7863.jpg


IMG_7867.jpg


IMG_7870.jpg


IMG_7868.jpg


IMG_7877.jpg
 
