Progress Thread Mob's Resto Project Thread

Hey guys, haven't been around in a long time but I am back, for any old timers who remember me.

**Life story**
About 6 years ago or so I moved to Dallas, TX and have been living in apartments since. Without a real place to work on my car it sat in storage for years. For about a year it also sat outside in a storage parking lot space where mother nature had it's way with it (along with some stragglers who wandered in). A couple years ago I moved the car to my mothers garage which is about 35 minutes away from me. I've been super busy these past couple years trying to focus on my career I haven't had anytime to work on the car and it's just basically been sitting for a very very long time. Anyways I am taking my car out of hibernation and I am going to get this beast cleaned up and running again!

**Ok back to the car**
The car just stopped running a few years back, it would crank but it wasn't getting fuel, I could spray starter fluid and it would start for a second but that's it. So now that I have a little bit of money, and I have A LOT of time (COVID19) I decided it's the perfect time to start restoring her and clean her up.

There has been gas sitting in it for about 4 years, which I now know to be exactly 2.5 gallons. I decided I needed to get the gas out and easiest way would be to drop the tank and inspect everything. I decided since a new gas tank is so cheap I might as well replace it. The fuel pump was not too old in the car so I decided I would reuse the fuel pump and sending unit. I had done some reading and saw a lot of people saying replacing the gas tank isn't necessary but it's cheap and I had the time so I said lets do it. Boy was I in for a surprise when I dropped it. You can see in the pics below the inside was rusted to s**t! The fuel strainer had almost completely disintegrated and the gas came out black. I was planning on reusing the fuel pump and sending unit but they are also completely rusted so I just ordered all new assembly, sending unit, and Walbro 255lph.

Anyways sorry for the long catch up post, enjoy the pics below of what I did this weekend. I am going to slowly continue to make more progress, next week I should have pics of the new pump assembly and the tank going back up and if all is well a startup video!

IMG_7686.jpg


IMG_7687.jpg



Struggles of living in a condo

IMG_7698.jpg


Storage closet turned into paint booth

IMG_7743.jpg


IMG_7777.jpg
 
More!

IMG_7794.jpg



If you zoom in here you can see the mesh from the fuel strainer almost looks like its fused to the bottom of the tank.

IMG_7798.jpg



Started to suspect someone poured something in my tank to make it corrode like this. Or maybe just crappy seals and mother nature?

IMG_7800.jpg


IMG_7805.jpg


IMG_7807.jpg
 
Welcome back. I’m with you on replacing the tank. I did the tank, fuel pump, sending unit, filler grommet, etc on my car a few years ago. That build up is probably just condensation from years of sitting.

Hilarious using the closet as a paint booth, rather than wheeling the car out and using the garage, lol. Looks like it worked fine though! Good luck with the refresh, keep us posted.
 
