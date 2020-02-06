Mod motor, 5lug, disc brake swap question

I know this subject has been beat to death but I can't quite find what I'm looking for. I'll apalogize in advance for the long winded post.



I've picked up a clean 88 5.0 shell as a project for my daughter and I. We're going to swap in a 4.6, 5 lug, disc brakes, dash board/interior. Hoping to pick up a 99-04 GT (pi motor) with most of what we need. I know I'll have to get the rear end out of an older model to get the correct track width. My questions are in regards to the front suspension/k member geometry. The plan is to use the k member, stearing rack, lower control arms, spindles, brakes, etc out of the donor.



Will using the donor k member eliminate any of the issue associated with the 96+ spindles?



Should I use the donor lca's or keep the fox's?



I'm trying to get this done as economically as possible. I know there are aftermarket k members and suspension components. Just want to get it running and driving. Upgrades can come later.



Please don't beat me up to bad.

Thanks in advance for any input