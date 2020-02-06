Mod motor, 5lug, disc brake swap question

A

agotay84

New Member
Nov 18, 2005
1
0
0
I know this subject has been beat to death but I can't quite find what I'm looking for. I'll apalogize in advance for the long winded post.

I've picked up a clean 88 5.0 shell as a project for my daughter and I. We're going to swap in a 4.6, 5 lug, disc brakes, dash board/interior. Hoping to pick up a 99-04 GT (pi motor) with most of what we need. I know I'll have to get the rear end out of an older model to get the correct track width. My questions are in regards to the front suspension/k member geometry. The plan is to use the k member, stearing rack, lower control arms, spindles, brakes, etc out of the donor.

Will using the donor k member eliminate any of the issue associated with the 96+ spindles?

Should I use the donor lca's or keep the fox's?

I'm trying to get this done as economically as possible. I know there are aftermarket k members and suspension components. Just want to get it running and driving. Upgrades can come later.

Please don't beat me up to bad.
Thanks in advance for any input
 

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,180
8,371
224
Massachusetts
If you use the 96+ K-member, it will drop the steering rack down the appropriate amount to allow you to use the 96+ spindles.

You'll want to run the fox body A-arms however, as the SN95 a-arms are about 3/4" wider each side. It will give you some extreme camber.
 
