Anyone else notice the prices of mods going up? I've been browsing and buying lately and noticed a slight to significant price increase in many parts as compared to last year at this time.

I've noticed some prices on MM parts have gone up, so I went back and looked at prices for things I bought within the last year and compared them to what I paid and noticed everything is up. The panhard bar I bought is up $60. The K-member is up $100. My bassani catted X-pipe is up almost $200 more.

I know with inflation there will always be a rise, but i'm seeing higher bumps than typical
 

Supply and demand. Everyone is at home buying stuff so the price goes up. Aren't you waiting on MM parts that wont be available until September? That might be someone else.
 
No, I have an order on some MM parts and seemed to have grabbed the last ones LMR had. I wasn't actually anticipating ordering these parts now, but i wanted to get them while I still could.

I do notice the K-member kits state they won't be available until Sept however. Sept can easily turn into Oct if one supplier has a hiccup.
 
