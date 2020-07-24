Anyone else notice the prices of mods going up? I've been browsing and buying lately and noticed a slight to significant price increase in many parts as compared to last year at this time.



I've noticed some prices on MM parts have gone up, so I went back and looked at prices for things I bought within the last year and compared them to what I paid and noticed everything is up. The panhard bar I bought is up $60. The K-member is up $100. My bassani catted X-pipe is up almost $200 more.



I know with inflation there will always be a rise, but i'm seeing higher bumps than typical