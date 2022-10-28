Modified vs Stock

I am taking my 71 Mach 1 to a car show. The class I will be in is 1970 to 1985, stock or modified.

I am thinking I should choose modified.
Came out of the factory with a 2 bbl 302, AC, single exhaust, ford company hub caps and silver wheel rings.
When I bought it came with a 351 Windsor 2 bbl carb with adapter to fit 4 bbl manifold, AC not working, ford company hub caps and silver wheel rings.
I have had a new 4 bbl summit carb, chrome valve covers, new vintage air, dual exhaust. Everything else no change.

Should I be registered in the Modified or stock?
 

