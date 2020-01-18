MODS to avoid

Have had a number of folks with modern hot rods sing the praises of CAIs to me and urge .e to install one. I have taken the view that some data might be helpful before doing such a thing. The car displays the outside temperature on the radio. Bought a $3 Chinese OBDII Bluetooth reader and loaded Torque app on phone to read Intake Air Temp. Without mods the difference usually settles around 7 or 8 degrees F. This results in an exceptionally small percentage change in air density - near unnoticeable. If, however, you just have to have it colder, I suggest the following; remove the air filter box, top, bottom and inlet tube. Wrap all of these as completely as possible with aluminum backed foam of eight inch thickness, sticky back. Reassemble. Remove the IAT/MAF sensor and examine the thermistor to assure it is clean. Reinstall. Run down the road and note the temperatures. In my car today, outside air was 42 degrees F and intake air was 43.5 degrees F. NO AFTERMARKET CAI WILL DO THAT with no other mods like a tune. Spend your money on a tuner like HP.