Mods to my v6 turbo and supercharger questions

Hey all and thanks in advance,Mystang is a 2001 3.8 base coupe and I made a few power/ sound mods to it.So far they are.CAIThrottle body spacerCat back exhaust and shorty headersTuner (fun to play with)new plugs + other small maintenance.I thought about chopping up the exhaust into some true duals but with limited space under the car I decided to save the headache for later.I'm interested in some more real power mods like a turbo or supercharger but don't know where to start.Any links to a good turbo kit?What're your guy's thought's?