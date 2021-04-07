Mods to my v6 turbo and supercharger questions

Hey all and thanks in advance,
My :poo:stang is a 2001 3.8 base coupe and I made a few power/ sound mods to it.
So far they are.
CAI
Throttle body spacer
Cat back exhaust and shorty headers
Tuner (fun to play with)
new plugs + other small maintenance.
I thought about chopping up the exhaust into some true duals but with limited space under the car I decided to save the headache for later.
I'm interested in some more real power mods like a turbo or supercharger but don't know where to start.
Any links to a good turbo kit?
What're your guy's thought's?
 

