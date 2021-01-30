Mom’s GT

My mom is considering whether to restore her 1986 GT that she has had since new. It still runs/drives but rarely gets out of the barn these days. Needs new paint, interior (seats and carpet), the heat/air doesn’t work, and the engine is completely untouched and stock. It was quite the car back in its day and got lots of attention. Question: how much $$ would it take to have a nice-looking, reliable driver? She is torn between selling it or investing the money to make it nice again. I have my own hands full with my 66 coupe.
 

