For Sale Moser 8.8 Rearend

C

CobraNav

New Member
Mar 12, 2020
2
0
1
40
Los Angeles, CA
I have a brand new Moser 8.8 rear end for sale. Comes with......
35 spline Axles
Strange Spool
big bearing ford flange
bearing kit and
had the entire housing powder coated semi-gloss black.\
Widened 2.5" over stock to 56" flange to flange.
3.55:1 gears.

Currently unassembled, but I can have it professionally assembled for you.
Different gear/posi options available for the cost of parts.
Sale forced due to health issues, I can no longer work on my cars the way I used to.

See attached files asking $2200 assembled with the items listed above, OBO.
Located in Los Angeles are and available for immediate pickup. Shipping is extra.
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C For Sale Moser 8.8 Complete Rear End Drivetrain Parts 0
Stroked88 Moser 8.8 Auburn Specific Axles 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
bluelx347 SOLD Moser Ford 9in 31 Spline Axles Drivetrain Parts 0
T SOLD Moser Alum 9" Thru-bolt 40 Spline 3.50 Gears Drivetrain Parts 2
coltonledford40 Expired moser 31 spline axels auburn rearend new Drivetrain Parts 4
Similar threads
For Sale Moser 8.8 Complete Rear End
Moser 8.8 Auburn Specific Axles
SOLD Moser Ford 9in 31 Spline Axles
SOLD Moser Alum 9" Thru-bolt 40 Spline 3.50 Gears
Expired moser 31 spline axels auburn rearend new
Top Bottom