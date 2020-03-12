CobraNav
New Member
Mar 12, 2020
- 2
- 0
- 1
- 40
I have a brand new Moser 8.8 rear end for sale. Comes with......
35 spline Axles
Strange Spool
big bearing ford flange
bearing kit and
had the entire housing powder coated semi-gloss black.\
Widened 2.5" over stock to 56" flange to flange.
3.55:1 gears.
Currently unassembled, but I can have it professionally assembled for you.
Different gear/posi options available for the cost of parts.
Sale forced due to health issues, I can no longer work on my cars the way I used to.
See attached files asking $2200 assembled with the items listed above, OBO.
Located in Los Angeles are and available for immediate pickup. Shipping is extra.
