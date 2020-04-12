I have a brand new Moser 8.8 rear end for sale. Comes with......

35 spline Axles

Strange Spool

big bearing ford flange

bearing kit and

had the entire housing powder coated semi-gloss black.\

Widened 2.5" over stock to 56" flange to flange.

3.55:1 gears.



Currently unassembled, but I can have it professionally assembled for you.

Different gear/posi options available for the cost of parts.

Sale forced due to health issues, I can no longer work on my cars the way I used to.



See attached files asking $1500 assembled with the items listed above, OBO.

Located in Los Angeles are and available for immediate pickup. Shipping is extra.