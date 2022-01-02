Most desirable factory foxbody colors?

Hey guys,

I'm curious what some of you think are the most desirable factory paint colors? There seems to be quite a few that you really don't see that often.

I did have a 92 coupe for a short time that was medium titanium. I should have kept that one.

Since these are getting harder to find in great condition, maybe color isn't a huge deal anymore?
 

Mine is bright red. Bought it last year and I hated it at first and intended on changing it but then felt bad about changing what’s been left alone and in good shape and the original color for 30 years and I Didnt want to open a can of worms with door jams and engine bay not matching after changing the color (unless ya pay a whole lot more for those extras) so I kept the red and now it’s really grown on me and I now love it. Not saying it’s the best color. Only sharing my thoughts on bright red. If I had to do it again I wouldn’t shy away from red. When it’s clean and waxed it looks great like all other colors. Personal decision. Not sure you can go wrong with any color. They are all nice!
I had two with the dark metallic blue color also and loved that as well. My personal favorite is probably white or titanium. Heck, even the emerald green! Oh and the darker candy apple looking red color. lol love em all!
 
