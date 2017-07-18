Progress Thread Motivate Me For The Love Of God

85_SS_302_Coupe

85_SS_302_Coupe

it sucks (I know) to be on the receiving end
15 Year Member
Nov 11, 2003
6,934
1,589
223
42
Northern KY
Hey guys, long time no see. Still have the coupe, but man I haven't touched it in years. I got it painted back in 2010? and drove it a while but then got the idea to swap the interior to black. That resulted in it sitting with a gutted interior for a few years until I finally got my ass out to the garage and put the dash back in. Then when it was finally able to be driven, I took it around the block and missed 3rd and snapped a rocker stud off one of my heads. It has sat for about 3 years since then.

I got the old heads off, couldn't get the rocker stud threads removed/drilled out to my liking so I gave them to a friend (who did get them drilled out/helicoiled and is using them). Now I have a brand new set of AFR's sitting in the box, and I've had them for 2 years and haven't done anything with them.

I have new heads, new carpet, new MSD 6AL so I hopefully don't rev this turd to 8500RPM again, and everything needed to get the heads put on and running except for pushrods which I still need to measure for, and that's the biggest hurdle because I'm paranoid I'm going to screw it up.

She's a sad sight to see :(

5O-6yxT4OZWAwJtNrKN25s7hAvjN3YoqMFvRCDyjPR4LqmKcjgBUYFVFr2S6kuYUNsz9QSxjTcK35YHNnLo=w535-h950-no.jpg

7z-yXMBp6gYbQFYYHN2SYL61N2cxydLobO54dX_zBTpxWYV0TwjCSYlYBC_B6z_nqUWPIfIJfY0AaMkP0L=w1689-h950-no.jpg

9QboYspRE6xv8H1Mqy7cqsynCkCQ2q1aZWNmIFeuBkTfdKPlI-DrAgE5b86SjlH71wwYb7vGntpgbC1zr4=w1689-h950-no.jpg



:cry:
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2 users

  • Sponsors(?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
32,424
14,268
234
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
Pull the motor then take your sweet ass time making it perfect.

It's been sitting so long it turned green. :O_o:




pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it pull it
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
85_SS_302_Coupe

85_SS_302_Coupe

it sucks (I know) to be on the receiving end
15 Year Member
Nov 11, 2003
6,934
1,589
223
42
Northern KY
Dude screw that. That's just further down the rabbit hole and I don't have space in my garage for a cherry picker. Eventually I plan on Por-15'ing the engine bay in black but right now I just want to drive the dang thing again.
 
Chuckman

Chuckman

GTFO you fat, heavy bastard
15 Year Member
Oct 21, 2005
1,603
1,007
173
st. louis, mo
Don't be scared of the pushrod stuff, it's easy and with studs rockers even if you're a tad (*/- 050) off you'll have adjustment.

Looks like the rest is just cosmetics, get it breathing fire again and let the rest happen when it happens, cause that's a bad bitch either way.
 
85_SS_302_Coupe

85_SS_302_Coupe

it sucks (I know) to be on the receiving end
15 Year Member
Nov 11, 2003
6,934
1,589
223
42
Northern KY
I'm pretty anxious to see how it runs with the new heads. They're replacing my old ported 351 C90E heads which had a little magic pixie dust sprinkled into them and make way more power than iron heads have any business making. I'm actually nervous about losing power. The AFR's sure are purdy though.

_32SPhpNfMmEE2Erzvlmf8hST0Fok8WeAfYGANBiUc3C227HDfa__ppQeqITUPtb7yvYxPj91xuCb4FWe1=w1689-h950-no.jpg

HDG3Lzvl9cdLA5aEtkentyi3IFsQ9hIgnu5gnxtlgm5jXmh09FBKlpL_1jLO534u_3ODOVoZVwfitWrLQ6=w1689-h950-no.jpg

nm9ZHeSuJm4kHRNlD7OV2Vz5cPb_vYLSLpPvHozf_K1rq4oNUBWHbUbhpcpH8iHj6GZAxegY12bmjp72cT=w1689-h950-no.jpg

IDusof1XbhTlqDm8lz5P_dpRxtQEDrLtUYTJCNMSlKUO5Y85mDLamq8_uLbdbcwdnNDnkSHNX-3cvJdbBz=w1689-h950-no.jpg

ilM68G_ZiWm4Ly2ql67IA8kC9KLZA2qASHkEahA69GUUrUTNzbPKqUvGG5N4rCxmx9ChjNnJXY59EyKEcf=w1689-h950-no.jpg





I'm not 100% sure about those adjustable rod guides? I guess you need to get the pushrods in place and figure out where they need to be adjusted to, and then you put thread sealer on your studs? Sound right? I had them out of the box and was going to assemble them but then I realized I probably should wait and do them one at a time once I have pushrods.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
RangerJoe

RangerJoe

I leave the horn on while driving
10 Year Member
Apr 26, 2010
2,560
1,167
184
Georgia
What size AFR's did You get? A little advice, ditch the AFR studs and get some ARP studs. The stock ones are known to have little thread engagement and will snap the tops off. You are correct about the guide plates, just snug them by hand so you can move them around a little, then torque them when you are happy. Some guys will spot weld them together, but I don't think its necessary.

Joe
 
CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

my rearend will smell so minty fresh,
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
10,641
9,244
234
64
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
Sell the stuff for a loss. You'll never get around to doing all of this stuff, and even if you do, you'll quickly lose interest.
When and if you do get around to putting it back together, it'll just break something else, and it'll be back to sitting,.....again...

Save yourself the headache(s) now.....go to HTTP://losemyasswhenIsellmystuff.com























There,......lets see if a little reverse psychology has any effect.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2 users
85_SS_302_Coupe

85_SS_302_Coupe

it sucks (I know) to be on the receiving end
15 Year Member
Nov 11, 2003
6,934
1,589
223
42
Northern KY
RangerJoe said:
What size AFR's did You get? A little advice, ditch the AFR studs and get some ARP studs. The stock ones are known to have little thread engagement and will snap the tops off. You are correct about the guide plates, just snug them by hand so you can move them around a little, then torque them when you are happy. Some guys will spot weld them together, but I don't think its necessary.

Joe
Click to expand...

I had to order up some ARP studs anyway to go with my 7/16 roller rockers that I had on the 351 heads, but that's good to know. Actually the studs that came with these heads are on the C9 heads now...I may need to look into that since they're on my buddy's car.

I went with the Renegade 185s. I honestly had no idea what to get and I was really concerned about PTV clearance with larger valves as I'm not sure what will work with my pistons. It has an Anderson N-91 cam and will be running a Victor Jr intake and Pro Systems 780cfm carb.
 
85_SS_302_Coupe

85_SS_302_Coupe

it sucks (I know) to be on the receiving end
15 Year Member
Nov 11, 2003
6,934
1,589
223
42
Northern KY
madmike1157 said:
Sell the stuff for a loss. You'll never get around to doing all of this stuff, and even if you do, you'll quickly lose interest.
When and if you do get around to putting it back together, it'll just break something else, and it'll be back to sitting,.....again...

Save yourself the headache(s) now.....go to HTTP://losemyasswhenIsellmystuff.com
There,......lets see if a little reverse psychology has any effect.
Click to expand...


Man, I just have a LOT going on in my personal life right now, family members in bad health etc. I do sit on my ass enough that if I can just focus on working on the car it will be done in no time.

Today I managed to get the garage cleaned up a bit around the car so I can move, and got the front end on jack stands so I can get under it and undo the headers from the X so I can move the headers out of the way and get the heads bolted down. Realistically there isn't more than one solid day of work to get it back on the road, I just need to get focused and get to it. Oh, and remember where the heck everything goes :rolleyes:
 
90sickfox

90sickfox

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
6,177
5,291
203
44
Get your lazy crying butt up and out there every day....even if you just wipe one thing down or paint a little piece here and there.

You have a nice pretty car sitting there wasting away because YOU made a mistake... and YOU ripped the interior out.

Get those heads bolted on there with some Plasti gauge on the pistons and figure out if those valves have clearance.

We won't have a pity party for your freshly painted notch or your brand new aluminum heads. We will, however, pity a guy that has fallen victim to the same thing many of us have at some point in time.

You can do it buddy !!! Now get your lazy, cryin', show off'n, nice mustang own'n butt out there and do something for yourself. Get that car together and drive the dang thing....and post pics....and ask for help...and post more pics....and get some cool comments.

You know how this works...now go do it !!!!
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

my rearend will smell so minty fresh,
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
10,641
9,244
234
64
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
90sickfox said:
Get your lazy crying butt up and out there every day....even if you just wipe one thing down or paint a little piece here and there.

You have a nice pretty car sitting there wasting away because YOU made a mistake... and YOU ripped the interior out.

Get those heads bolted on there with some Plasti gauge on the pistons and figure out if those valves have clearance.

We won't have a pity party for your freshly painted notch or your brand new aluminum heads. We will, however, pity a guy that has fallen victim to the same thing many of us have at some point in time.

You can do it buddy !!! Now get your lazy, cryin', show off'n, nice mustang own'n butt out there and do something for yourself. Get that car together and drive the dang thing....and post pics....and ask for help...and post more pics....and get some cool comments.

You know how this works...now go do it !!!!
Click to expand...

Yes Drill Sargent!!

Gump.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2 users
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
37,712
13,583
224
Massachusetts
Just go peruse the "how does your fox currently sit" thread from the beginning and use that as motivation
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
10,596
6,766
214
33
Hillsborough county
What's the hold up here? It's not like your re-engineering everything from scratch! I don't even see a turbo in there anywhere... you can't have jackstands without a turbo!! It's been proven on the internetz.......
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2 users
85_SS_302_Coupe

85_SS_302_Coupe

it sucks (I know) to be on the receiving end
15 Year Member
Nov 11, 2003
6,934
1,589
223
42
Northern KY
Mustang5L5 said:
Just go peruse the "how does your fox currently sit" thread from the beginning and use that as motivation
Click to expand...

I'm pretty sure my car is no longer in that thread thanks to Photophuckit. I suppose I could post these pics here now.

SAfY6l0F0CJ2KKzGsPlo13hpsoTM_3BVsPqSbteCZDmSTGKDCM5Ai0N498qYVlcynWMun4gknERywvWPBL=w1267-h951-no.jpg

WKpf_f1mhNXlNhKU1ngxXDPB23dcz15HFNniVuikyDepMlrrs05vp6t4jiHIvaU0PnHEAtiYmH5I_lrXPo=w1267-h951-no.jpg

fRNDEVxBFd43b-BDEJlSszr9F30V-JzaDJu5OCsj3wNLdpZWu2CzXIeHMMxtAPHRCWEKQICNqYOIvk-oOy=w1267-h951-no.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 5 users
95BlueStallion

95BlueStallion

Drop into my dm’s gurrrrrl
15 Year Member
Feb 22, 2007
4,903
2,940
214
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
www.goodreads.com
Turn on your favorite music and get to wrenching. Learn to enjoy it again, and not see it as a chore. That is why we all started in this hobby, because at one point we ENJOYED the work! Trying to see it from a different light. I for one cant wait to see what power it makes with the new heads!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

78 Mach1
Sun visor tips
Replies
9
Views
167
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
stangbaba
New Head Unit advice
Replies
2
Views
316
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
M
Engine Brushing the dust off a '90 LX convert--valvetrain question on Edelbrock heads
Replies
2
Views
365
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Realblaxxican
My New-to-me 1989 GT (Tips, suggestions, advice all welcome)
Replies
13
Views
956
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Realblaxxican
Realblaxxican
79Ghia83GLX
Engine Valve train oiling issue?
Replies
2
Views
412
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
79Ghia83GLX
79Ghia83GLX
Top Bottom