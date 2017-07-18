85_SS_302_Coupe
it sucks (I know) to be on the receiving end
Nov 11, 2003
6,934
1,589
223
42
Hey guys, long time no see. Still have the coupe, but man I haven't touched it in years. I got it painted back in 2010? and drove it a while but then got the idea to swap the interior to black. That resulted in it sitting with a gutted interior for a few years until I finally got my ass out to the garage and put the dash back in. Then when it was finally able to be driven, I took it around the block and missed 3rd and snapped a rocker stud off one of my heads. It has sat for about 3 years since then.
I got the old heads off, couldn't get the rocker stud threads removed/drilled out to my liking so I gave them to a friend (who did get them drilled out/helicoiled and is using them). Now I have a brand new set of AFR's sitting in the box, and I've had them for 2 years and haven't done anything with them.
I have new heads, new carpet, new MSD 6AL so I hopefully don't rev this turd to 8500RPM again, and everything needed to get the heads put on and running except for pushrods which I still need to measure for, and that's the biggest hurdle because I'm paranoid I'm going to screw it up.
She's a sad sight to see
