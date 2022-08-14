Motor not sitting correctly with new motor mounts

1995Beast

Apr 27, 2018
Gulfport, MS
Hello all,

I recently had to pull my motor due to a bad leak in the oil pan. After going through a head ache and a half with that, I finally got the motor back in the car. Trans is hooked up, and long tube headers also in place with a few bolts in. Issue I'm having now is that my transmission is slightly leaning to the left and crooked. I did notice that one of the motor mounts was not all the way at the bottom but even after lowering it what seems to be at the very bottom of the frame, the trans is still twisted and I cannot get the trasmission bracket back on to save my life.
The motor mounts that I bought was the kit off of Am Muscle "SR performance solid motor and trans mounts".
I am seriously thinking about going to auto zone and just buying some duralast motor mounts and hoping that will work but then I would have to find a way to lift my motor again and I've already gave back the engine lift I was borrowing.

Thank you for reading

Car: 1995 Mustang 302 original block
 

Top Bottom