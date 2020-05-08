Hey guys need some help, my 93 stalls when braking hard and turning.



The only vacuum being pulled from the motor is for my distributor and boost gauge, at idle I'm at 12 inches of vaccum is this normal with a mild roller cam and wiand 174 supercharger, sprayed intake and carb gaskets with parts cleaner while idling no change.

The car runs great idles perfect dont have to touch the gas when starting it cold, I'm lost any help would be appreciated.