Motor swap

My ‘91 mustang 5.0 has seen better days. With the motor needing a new top end and the transmission having a burnt up torque converter and no overdrive gear. My buddy had a motor and tranny sitting at his shop that came out of an ‘02 F150 Harley Davidson Edition pickup with the 5.4L with supercharger and tranny still attached and the entire wiring harness along with computer and fuel pump. He gave me this to see if I could get it going in my car but I’m wondering if this has even been done before? If so, what all extra parts will I need to make swap happen? I’ve talked to lmr.com and they said no wiring harness adapters have ever been made for this swap and that I’d have to splice harnesses. I’m ok with that part but does anyone know what k-member I need or if factory will work with it? Any and all info for this would be greatly appreciated!