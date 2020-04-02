Hey guys,



I have a couple gauges I'll be installing. One being a vac/boost gauge. I'm not running forced induction currently, but figured being able to read vacuum for now is a good thing.



The map sensor is recommended that it be facing down. I'm thinking I'd rather have it installed somewhere behind the dash, stereo or glovebox. Anyone do it this way?



That way I only need to run a vacuum line to the intake or vacuum tree.



Thanks.