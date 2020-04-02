Engine Mounting map sensor in car?

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

Active Member
Jun 14, 2007
102
35
38
Hey guys,

I have a couple gauges I'll be installing. One being a vac/boost gauge. I'm not running forced induction currently, but figured being able to read vacuum for now is a good thing.

The map sensor is recommended that it be facing down. I'm thinking I'd rather have it installed somewhere behind the dash, stereo or glovebox. Anyone do it this way?

That way I only need to run a vacuum line to the intake or vacuum tree.

Thanks.
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


91GTstroked

91GTstroked

Active Member
Jun 14, 2007
102
35
38
a91what said:
it can be installed anywhere you want really, they suggest it facing down so condensation does not fill the sensor and cause an internal short.
Click to expand...
Thank you. That's what I thought. Might just secure it facing down with zip ties.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
O 200 ci motor mounts 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
geoklass Exhaust Engine mounts & Long Tube Headers... Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
Prime Lord WTB/Trade Smog Pump, hoses, and mounting brackets. Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
A Once and for all what kind of motor mounts rubber or poly? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 34
TOOLOW91 Pms Map Sensor Mounting . 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Similar threads
200 ci motor mounts
Exhaust Engine mounts & Long Tube Headers...
WTB/Trade Smog Pump, hoses, and mounting brackets.
Once and for all what kind of motor mounts rubber or poly?
Pms Map Sensor Mounting .
Top Bottom