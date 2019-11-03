Ms PNP2 Troubles

got stranded today ..megasquirt doesent respond .... made a data log and stoped the car to see log ..then started VE anylize ...and wanted to load the tune to MS.. but ..see pic.. showed up ... no way to get that fixed.. sometimes lap top does not even connect to the MS ..and stays Off line...also tried to Communication Mini Terminal ..but no results ........ someone knows what to do??? Car does not start anymore ... fuel pump primes every 10 seconds ..but thats it .......thanks a lot