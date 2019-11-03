Ms PNP2 Troubles

got stranded today ..megasquirt doesent respond .... made a data log and stoped the car to see log ..then started VE anylize ...and wanted to load the tune to MS.. but ..see pic.. showed up ... no way to get that fixed.. sometimes lap top does not even connect to the MS ..and stays Off line...also tried to Communication Mini Terminal ..but no results ........ someone knows what to do??? Car does not start anymore ... fuel pump primes every 10 seconds ..but thats it .......thanks a lot
 

Yep, you changed a setting or gpio designation that is in use already. To stop damage from possibly occurring the MS locks itself up until you change it back.

In the general tab bear the bottom there is a spot to open a terminal that shows what pins are in use. You are trying to use the same output twice. Hence the settings issue.
 
gpio ??? ok now I know ... :coff: no. I just use the one pin on 21 for Wideband input thats it ...about the settings i dont have any clue Car was running fine ..just stopped and corrected a little the fuel cells on low rpms because it was running to lean..thats when the problem showed up..the thing I did to..was changing start up to close loop ..but engine reved up to 2500 rpm and holding there ..so i changed back to open loop and idle was ok again??!
 
F303 will idle as low as 700 steadily with closed loop idle and some ignition advance. It's not easy to get it there but it can be done without the car stalling out or seeming off. ..can you give me an idea how to set up this ?? I run an F cam with alu heads in my 331..
 
Yes I can but not from my phone. Bump this post tomorrow if I dont get back to you.
Did you get the ECU sorted out? If not post the ..msq and I will take a look
 
you didnt cycle power in the middle of burning settings did you??

reload the firmware and load the tune in again and see if it fixes the issue.
 
Yes just reload the firmware to be sure then reload the tune.

This is assuming the car is still not running and gives you the error message. It may have cleaned itself up after a power cycle.
 
Not good. You need to contact DIYautotune you may have to use the boot load jumper to force the firmware load. Or the micromodule is cooked
 
so i m back to megasquirt ..after burning that thing I changed to the original ECU..and it was running ok for a short time... then troubles started again ..bad voltage, fuel pump not running and and... after changing almost everything from cables to ignintion switch to all Relais to all new grounds etc etc...checked on the ECU and ...Capacitors bad !! at least 2 of them ..nasty stuff around the contacts and some oil leaking out of them...now back to MS and Pony is back on the street ...
 

Great to hear that it's back on the road. Also good news for going back to the MS as I even have a MS in my stock black mustang
 
