MS2 DIYpnp delay circuit

Oct 16, 2015
North Dakota
I have an MS2 DIYpnp and I'm trying to figure out how to set up one of the output relays with a programmable delay. I'd like to interface it with my launch control to be able to set up a delay to allow the car to load the clutch and get it moving to help reduce tire spin and less shock on the drive train. I know this is programmable in the MS3 boxes. I could do it with an adjustable bracket on the clutch switch or by building a delay circuit in the prototype area of the box, but I am thinking it might be able to be done with the inputs and outputs available on the board. That way I could adjust the delay with a few clicks on the keyboard. Any of you MS guru's got any ideas how it could be done?
 

