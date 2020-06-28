MS3 AC Idle Up Settings

T

tim4698

Member
Jun 16, 2019
8
1
13
41
Kansas City, MO
Does anyone have the ac idle up settings for MS3? I saw a post by Blown88 for MS2PNP settings but am unsure if anything is different for this table in MS3.
 

