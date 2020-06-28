MS3 AC Idle Up Settings

tim4698
Member
-
- Jun 16, 2019
-
- 8
-
- 1
-
- 13
-
- 41
Does anyone have the ac idle up settings for MS3? I saw a post by Blown88 for MS2PNP settings but am unsure if anything is different for this table in MS3.
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|89 Mustang MS3 gold box tuner studio idle control and injector dead time
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|15
|T
|MS3 Gold Box (87-93 Mustang) - IAC Valve Mode Question
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|4
|J
|MS3 Goldbox help?
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|4
|Fuel Pressure Sensor with Megasquirt
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|15
|94-95 Mustang 5.0 AODE MS3 Gold Box w/ Microsquirt
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|62
|MS3 Newbie
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|33
|Setting up injector data on MS3 and Tuner studio (03 Cobra)
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|23
|awing's 347 ms3 v3
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|15
|Service Provided Megasquirt ECU support and Tuning
|Services - Tuning, Welding, Mechanic, Body Work...
|5
|PiMPxs vs MS3 (Pro?) vs PNP MS2
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|69
|1991 Turbo 306 coupe MS3/PiMPxs tuning adventure
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|263
|Megasquirt/tuner Studio Tech Thread
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|16
|Engine Car in limp mode, fuel spitting out of tailpipes, missing rough idle
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|6
|Engine Should Auto Trans Be in Drive When Setting Base Idle
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|7
|R
|Fuel Throttle body idle screw
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|2
|A/C idle up control- Low input or High. ?
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|2
|C
|Engine Gray smoke from exhaust. Smells like gas.
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|15
|New MSPnP2 in 94 Mustang, need help getting stable idle once warmed up.
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|1
|J
|Idle issue still!! Replaced several parts.. looking for more ideas!!
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|12
|G
|1998 3.8L V6 overheating at idle, gauge doesn’t go up.
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|3
|Need help with tune high idle
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|7
|S
|Another Idle surge post with microsquirt
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|5
|H
|Engine Tach goes to zero,engine goes to idle on 87 GT
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|10
|D
|1994 Mustang Gt erratic idle
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|1
|A
|New fox owner, idle issues need some advice
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|20
|Bad idle and dying in neutral.
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|5
|C
|Microsquirt tuning and surging idle problems
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|7
|L
|High Idle and Hanging RPM. Tried everything, still no fix.
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|0
|J
|2000 GT Idle/Running Issues
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|6
|9
|Air Condition Idle up with 2-speed fan (MSPNP Gen 2 V1.2)
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|8
|Cannot figure out why my engine dies at idle
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|11
|R
|Engine My 95 gt idling rough
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|5
|Rough, loping idle and random attempts to die
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|1
|T
|Engine Foxbody idling surging and stalling
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|10
|B
|Slight surging idle issues
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|14
|K
|Engine New Built Engine - Rough Start and Idle Surge
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|3
|G
|Engine Idle fussy only when 1st starting
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|7
|S
|Megasquirt PNP2 460SBF startup/idle issues
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|9
|W
|97 Mustang GT to 2011 Crown Vic Swap 95k Miles (Knock at idle)
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|02 mustang gt auto knock only at idle in gear.
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|2
|02 mustang gt auto knocking only when warm at idle in gear.
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|After revision - now hanging idle -
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|30
|8
|Plz Help! ‘88 Mustang will not idle and runs poorly
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|4
|F
|Idle Fluctuation Issue 98 GT
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|0
|D
|Engine Idle issues
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|23
|D
|Poor idle after full intake install
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|3
|Irratic idle
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|3
|H
|Idle problem
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|9
|Engine Hot idle oil pressure
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|7
|S
|2000 Mustang GT surging idle/cruising
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|3