MS3 Gold Box (87-93 Mustang) - IAC Valve Mode Question

T

tim4698

Member
Jun 16, 2019
5
1
13
41
Kansas City, MO
So I have the car idling well with no idle valve selected, 750 rpm, timing fixed at 16 degrees. No matter what setting I select when I go to open loop for valve mode, the PW% functions the same. Am I missing something here? I thought when I switched it over to inverted, I could start lower. I am not getting an inversion. I've had a couple of tunes early on that threw "battery volts too low" message for which the only fix I found was to reload the base tune. I'm scratching my head on this one. Any help would be appreciated.

-Tim
 

