I am going to order one of these, money is a concern so I am looking at the microsquirt based on price. I dont have a power adder car so I dont need a lot of add on ability but I also dont want to end up wishing I had bought a larger system. Mainly I need to turn out the smog stuff that isnt connected and I want to just have the ability to tweak a little on whatever is allowed. The biggest question is do all of these require I buy a wideband and install it? Or do some use the already present sensors? Is one of these easier to plug in and use or do all require some wiring. I have been mulling this over for a year now and the more I read the more confused I get on this stuff. MS3 does not say it require a wideband but I assume it does? Pimpxs says it does and once you outfit everything with it the price gets pretty high. If Microsquirt will do everthing I need its much cheaper than the others. I understand that the others have microsquirt at their heart basically but with more add on components. Going to buy probably today if someone can tell me for sure it will work.