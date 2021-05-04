Electrical MS3 Gold / Microsquirt / Megasquirt / Pimpxs

79pace

79pace

something stupid will fall out of my mouth
Founding Member
Jul 21, 2000
212
30
38
48
Tulsa, OK
www.carbdford.com
I am going to order one of these, money is a concern so I am looking at the microsquirt based on price. I dont have a power adder car so I dont need a lot of add on ability but I also dont want to end up wishing I had bought a larger system. Mainly I need to turn out the smog stuff that isnt connected and I want to just have the ability to tweak a little on whatever is allowed. The biggest question is do all of these require I buy a wideband and install it? Or do some use the already present sensors? Is one of these easier to plug in and use or do all require some wiring. I have been mulling this over for a year now and the more I read the more confused I get on this stuff. MS3 does not say it require a wideband but I assume it does? Pimpxs says it does and once you outfit everything with it the price gets pretty high. If Microsquirt will do everthing I need its much cheaper than the others. I understand that the others have microsquirt at their heart basically but with more add on components. Going to buy probably today if someone can tell me for sure it will work.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Steel1

Steel1

Mustang Master
Aug 18, 2017
1,377
659
143
51
Connecticut
Pimp XS plugs into stock harness, only need to tap in to harness for 5v wideband reference signal.
Honestly none of them are plug and play , autotune will only get you so far , there is a learning curve if you're not experienced at tuning.
The Pimp system does come with very good instructions to get you up and running.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Microsquirt vs ms3gold box?
Replies
6
Views
911
Digital Self-tuning Forum
James408
J
beyondEOD
94-95 Mustang 5.0 AODE MS3 Gold Box w/ Microsquirt
Replies
62
Views
5K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
beyondEOD
beyondEOD
J
*New guy* Microsquirt questions regarding required engine info.
Replies
10
Views
1K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
jack.stand.racing
J
stanglx2002
Service Provided Megasquirt Digital Dash
Replies
3
Views
2K
Services - Tuning, Welding, Mechanic, Body Work...
ShedBuiltMS
ShedBuiltMS
beyondEOD
94-95 Mustang GT Auto Dual Microsquirt ECUs
Replies
14
Views
1K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
stanglx2002
stanglx2002
Top Bottom